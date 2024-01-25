Apple reveals new EU App Store terms, including a Runtime Fee-style per-install charge

Apple has revealed a new set of App Store policies around commission fees, alternative app stores, payments and game streaming services designed to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act.
Developers who want to use new alternative store and payments functionality must sign up to new business terms, which mean Apple will take a reduced 17% commission on in-app purchases. But Apple will also add on a new “Core Technology Fee” of €0.50 for each app install over 1m, in a move reminiscent of Unity’s Runtime Fee gambit.
Under the new terms, smaller app developers could pay just 10% commission to Apple on each in-app purchase. The new fee structures are – perhaps deliberately – rather complex, but developers and publishers can work out what they might potentially owe Apple using this fee calculator. We’re keen to hear what this means for your studio – drop us your thoughts over email here.
EU developers also have the option of doing nothing and keeping the payment structures as they are, though they will not be able to distribute apps through other app stores or use other payment providers.
Those that do sign up to the new terms will be able to release their games through alternative app stores and use a wider range of in-app payment methods alongside Apple’s defaults, though adopting them will be complex. There’s more detail on the policies through the links, which will take developers – and reporters, for that matter – some time to parse properly.
Separately, there are also changes to how game streaming services can operate in Apple’s ecosystem, which could benefit the likes of Netflix and Xbox Game Pass.
A single app can now stream all of the games offered in a developer’s catalogue, where previously services like Netflix have been forced to release every game through Apple’s App Store as well as within its own app.
Apple will also now allow what it calls “mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins” found within game streaming apps – presumably things like in-game chat.
The tech giant will also enforce notarization for iOS apps, a baseline review system that applies to all apps regardless of where they are published, as previously suggested in a Wall Street Journal report. On safety in general, Apple depicted the EU’s DMA policies as a grave threat to user safety throughout today’s announcement.
“Apple is introducing new safeguards that reduce — but don’t eliminate — new risks the DMA poses to EU users,” it said. “The new options for processing payments and downloading apps on iOS open new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats.”
“That’s why Apple is introducing protections…to reduce risks and deliver the best, most secure experience possible for users in the EU. Even with these safeguards in place, many risks remain.”
Of course, Apple BFF and Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney moved quickly to condemn the new EU-only policies. “Apple’s plan to thwart Europe’s new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance,” he posted on X.
“They are forcing developers to choose between App Store exclusivity and the store terms, which will be illegal under DMA, or accept a new also-illegal anticompetitive scheme rife with new Junk Fees on downloads and new Apple taxes on payments they don’t process.”
“Apple proposes that it can choose which stores are allowed to compete with their App Store. They could block Epic from launching the Epic Games Store and distributing Fortnite through it, for example, or block Microsoft, Valve, Good Old Games, or new entrants.”
“The Epic Games Store is the #7 software store in the world (behind the 3 console stores, 2 mobile stores, and Steam on PC). We’re determined to launch on iOS and Android and enter the competition to become the #1 multi-platform software store, on the foundation of payment competition, 0%-12% fees, and exclusive games like Fortnite.”
“Epic has always supported the notion of Apple notarization and malware scanning for apps, but we strongly reject Apple’s twisting this process to undermine competition and continue imposing Apple taxes on transactions they’re not involved in.”
“There’s a lot more hot garbage in Apple’s announcement. It will take more time to parse both the written and unwritten parts of this new horror show, so stay tuned.”