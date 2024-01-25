Fortnite and the Epic Games Store are launching on the EU App Store this year

Epic says its Games Store and flagship title Fortnite will (re)launch in Europe on the iOS App Store this year.
Posting through Fortnite’s X feed, Epic Games said: “Remember Fortnite on iOS? How bout we bring that back. Later this year Fortnite will return in Europe on iOS through the Epic Games Store.”
It also namechecked the EU’s Digital Markets Act for “making this possible”, adding: “Apple, the world is watching.”
Epic said elsewhere on X that it still has to “figure out the regulatory timeline”, and will “continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law,” referencing the messy legislative goings-on between Epic, Apple and several different courts around the world right now.
The announcement comes straight after Apple revealed how it plans to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which prompted Epic boss Tim Sweeney to call the new policies “a devious new instance of malicious compliance” and later, “hot garbage”.
Fortnite has not been playable on iOS since 2020, when Apple kicked the app off its store for adding in a new in-app payment system that bypassed Apple’s own infrastructure. That incident began a years-long legal battle that ended mostly in victory for Apple, though Epic did claim a small, empty victory around Apple’s anti-steering policies.
The blockbuster battle royale is playable on Android, but not through Google Play – players must download the game from the Epic Games app through the firm’s website, or sign up to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming, Geforce Now or Amazon’s Luna service.