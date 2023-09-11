Jobs digest: moves at Rovio, AppLovin, Azra, Metacore, Tactile, Sandsoft, Moon Active and more

Here every Monday, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
Recruiting right now? Sponsor this column and get your open roles in front of this site’s smart, creative readers. Email me for details.
Rovio: The Angry Birds maker has appointed EA and Remedy veteran Johannes Mang as the new head of its Stockholm studio. Mang takes over at the Angry Birds 2 studio after several years as general manager at Remedy Sweden.
Prior to that Mang served at EA in a variety of roles over the course of nearly 13 years, including as COO and boss of Pogo.com and executive producer at EA’s Firemonkeys studio.
AppLovin: Former Pinterest, Twitter and HP executive Todd Morgenfeld has joined AppLovin’s board of directors. Morgenfeld moves over from Pinterest, where he was CFO and head of business operations.
He has also previously served as finance VP at Twitter and was treasurer and SVP of financial analytics and corporate development at Hewlett-Packard. AppLovin also announced last week that Maplebear/Instacart COO Asha Sharma resigned from her role as director.
Azra Games: This startup is staffed by several ex-Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes team members and is led by former Capital Games boss Mark Otero. It has appointed Justin Jones as VP of game design.
Jones has previously worked as creative director at EA and Behaviour Interactive before a move to Scopely, where he was VP of creative. He most recently co-founded Moon Tavern Games and served as studio director there.
Metacore: A mere 21 new starters at Merge Mansion maker Metacore this August. They include:
UI/UX artist Walter Ariel Senguer, marketing project manager Miia Enroth, former Ubisoft RedLynx and Combo Breaker programmer Mounib Mazouzi, performance marketing manager Çağrı Furkan Ertürk, former Rovio game artist Antti Teittinen, accountant Joanna Lehtonen, creative copywriter Elina Adams, game artist Burak Özcan and former SciPlay UI artist Riina Lehikoinen.
Also joining the Merge Mansion maker: ex-Rovio, Seriously, Skunkworks and Next Games QA manager Timo Kahilakoski, former Wildlife producer Reno Reizakki, event and office specialist Marita Ohanwe, release manager and former Ubisoft RedLynx development quality control lead Eirikur Mortensen and ex-BoomBit, Playrix and Ten Square Games performance marketing manager Varia Bejgier.
There’s more: brand designer Iida Sarpaniemi, security engineer Mikael Weckstén, ex-Melsoft senior game economy designer Stanislav Terekhin, former King game programmer Sebastian Riikonen, ex-Seriously and Superplus game programmer Idaliina Laine and devops engineer Juho Syrjänen.
Tactile Games: Another fresh batch of newbies at the Lily’s Garden maker includes new game and level designer Baris Aydin, backend programmer Eric Labara, QA games tester Aleksandra Gańska, game designer Mikkel Juul Jensen and 2D artist Ugur Unsoy.
Sandsoft Games: The ambitious Saudi-based studio has appointed Shaun Yow as its new art lead, who moves over from his role as art lead at IGG.
Moon Active: The Coin Master maker has appointed Amir Cantor as its new product monetisation manager. He moves over from his role as marketing analyst at investing.com.
Ustwo Games: The Monument Valley maker has hired Ignacio Puccini as lead programmer. He has previously worked at Athena Worlds and Ubisoft Annecy.
Konvoy: Former Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse banker Anthony Schena has joined the VC as associate.
AppsFlyer: Damian Fraimorice has been promoted to VP of product, stepping up from his prior role as director of product. Fraimorice has previously worked at Overwolf and Playtika.
Mistplay: Aaron Thandi has stepped up to become VP and global head of commercial from his previous role as head of sales.
Mythical Games: Katalynn Hagston has stepped up to the role of creative operations director at the NFL Rivals maker. Hagston previously served as senior program manager at the California-based firm.
Hutch: The racing specialist has appointed Anna Peake as junior server engineer. Peake has previously interned at BossAlien.