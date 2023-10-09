Metacore adds Berlin office as Merge Mansion hits 50m downloads

Merge Mansion maker Metacore is opening a new office in Berlin, Germany. It has “multiple games” in development, said CEO Mika Tammenkoski, who has grown the team from 15 to over 170 in just three years.
The Finnish firm also announced that its flagship game Merge Mansion has now passed 50m lifetime downloads since its global launch in September 2020. The firm said that is earned €129m, around $136m, in revenue in 2022.
Metacore Berlin will be home to a newly-established team working on Merge Mansion features and may also work on new titles going forward, said CEO Mika Tammenkoski.
“We’ve been planning our expansion and vetting different markets for quite some time now to support our growth and talent acquisition,” he said. “We’re excited to finally reveal that we’re setting up shop in Germany. Berlin not only has some of the top games talent in the world, but it’s also a hotspot for creative industries and entertainment. We can’t wait to contribute to and collaborate with this vibrant ecosystem.”
Fellow Supercell investee company Trailmix announced last week it has also opened up a new studio in Berlin, and hired ex-Wooga duo Annelie Biernat and Christopher Parschat to head it up.
Metacore acquired Supercell title Everdale at the start of the year, but has yet to reveal its full plans for the title.