New games now: Monkey Island, Final Fantasy, Space Invaders, McPixel and more

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver)
2022 retro revival Return to Monkey Island is sailing over to iOS and Android on July 27, publisher Devolver announced this week. It’s made by indie studio Terrible Toybox, led by key staff on the original games including Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman.
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis (Square Enix)
The Android-only closed Beta for this battler began this week, and runs until July 13.
Space Invaders: World Defense (Taito)
Pre-registration is now live on this collab between Taito and Google. It was first announced by Google back in May, and used to show off the tech giant’s ARCore technology, which looks a lot like what we assume Niantic is doing with its Lightship technology.
McPixel 3 (Devolver)
This wacky indie puzzler has now arrived on mobile after launching on consoles and PC. It is developed by Polish solo dev Mikołaj ‘Sos Sosowski’ Kamiński and published by Devolver.
Merge Army (Homa/8sec)
Homa and 8sec announced this week that they have partnered on releasing this hybridcasual game globally in September. It appears to have already been out in soft launch since May 2022.
Mighty Action Heroes (Mighty Bear)
Singapore-based studio Mighty Bear announced that this Brawl Stars-like arena shooter is going into open beta on July 14. The firm appears to be going all-in on web3 after making Disney Melee Mayhem and Butter Royale for Apple Arcade.
Waven (Ankama)
Dofus and Wakfu maker Ankama went public with new tactical RPG Waven this week – it’ll be launching “late 2023” on PC, Mac and mobile.
Rally Clash (Turborilla)
Mad Skills Motocross maker Turborilla released its latest title this week, a one-thumb racer played in portrait mode.
Afar Rush (Lava Labs)
This idle multiplayer racer is picking up steam with pre-reg now open and a soft launch expansion to 60+ countries ‘soon’.
Mojo Melee (Mystic Moose)
This fantasy-themed deckbuilding autochess game went into beta on Android this week.
It’s made by blockchain game-maker Mystic Moose, which said that an iOS version of the game is scheduled for later this year.
Teeny Tiny Town (Short Circuit)
The folks at Touch Arcade called this a masterful mellow merging puzzler in their review this week, and it has that clean angular art style that we like. It’s unlikely to set the top grossing chart alight, sure, but nice to see an cool indie spin on merge.