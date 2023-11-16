Monopoly Go hits $1bn revenue, 100m installs in just seven months

Scopely has said that Monopoly Go has passed $1bn in revenue and 100m downloads since launch in April this year.
Launched worldwide in April, Scopely says Monopoly Go is also the fastest ever casual game to hit $1bn. The numbers come from Data.ai, and suggest Monopoly Go is earning around $200m per month. Scopely also now claims to be the number one mobile games company in the US.
As we’ve reported previously, Monopoly Go started out as a Clash Royale-like PvP game, before Scopely pivoted the project to take design cues from Moon Active’s top grossing game Coin Master.
Just as the game was taking off earlier this year, we asked several game design experts whether Monopoly Go could beat Coin Master at its own game. The answer, so far, appears to be a resounding yes.
Scopely’s chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien paid tribute to the team working on Monopoly Go, and said that it is posting retention numbers “that we haven’t seen for years in mobile”.
“Monopoly Go has achieved the biggest casual mobile game launch ever, which is an accomplishment beyond our wildest imagination,” he continued. “The game is a perfect complement to Scopely’s diverse portfolio, further accelerating our scale, which is exciting.”
Monopoly Go is Scopely’s third game made using a Hasbro licence after Yahtzee With Buddies and Scrabble Go. Stumble Guys, which Scopely acquired in 2022, has also played host to some Nerf-themed events as a result of the companies’ partnership.
Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks added: “Scopely created a super fun and engaging game that is breaking records in a highly competitive market – it’s one of the only mobile titles in history to earn $1bn in under a year. The rise of Monopoly Go and the ability to create a game with such resonance further validates our digital licensing strategy.”