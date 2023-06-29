Barbie does battle royale in new Stumble Guys collab

A new ‘Barbie Dream Dash’ course will be added to Stumble Guys next month, just before the blockbuster movie drops.
Scopely’s latest collaboration with Mattel sees the toy brand add a new Barbie-themed course plus emotes, animations and five new Stumblers to the game in July. The blockbuster movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hits cinemas on July 21.
It’s the second Mattel collab in Stumble Guys after a Hot Wheels crossover in December 2022. The new Barbie deal was brokered by former Kabam, Rogue Games and Scopely exec Mike DeLaet, who’s now Mattel’s global head of digital gaming, and Scopely marketing SVP Jamie Berger.
“Building on the success of Hot Wheels, it was an easy decision to collaborate once again with one of the largest gaming fan bases in the world,” said DeLaet.
“This collaboration showcases the power of Barbie to make any world truly magical, and we can’t wait to see players Stumble with style.”
Scopely’s Berger added: “The Stumble Guys team loves surprising our players with new and unexpected experiences. After our successful integration of Hot Wheels with Mattel, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in toys and entertainment, Barbie.”
“In our newest collaboration, Barbie introduces a new realm of characters, humor, and imagination that will transport ‘Stumble Guys’ players to a competitive Barbie-themed world that they may not want to leave”.