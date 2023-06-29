Scopely snaps up Scottish studio Tag Games

Scopely has acquired Scottish studio Tag Games for an undisclosed fee.
Based in Dundee, Scotland, Tag Games has helped develop games like Pocket Mortys, CSR 2, Prison Architect and Angry Birds Action, and currently has 60 staff.
Tag has worked with over 60 different partners since its inception in 2006, and received some investment from Scopely in 2021. All 60 staff will now be part of Scopely, which itself has been acquired by Savvy Games Group for $4.9bn.
Tag now joins Scopely’s ever-growing network of studios that includes Omnidrone, Burlingame, GSN Games and Pixel Toys.
Speaking to Scottish newspaper The Courier about the deal, Tag chief exec Marc Williamson said: “It’s been an exciting adventure working with Scopely these past few years. We are energised to fully integrate into their ecosystem and see what more we can do together.”
“There’s 60 of us here in Dundee and Scopely is a very ambitious company looking to grow all the time. We don’t have any concrete plans at the moment – the acquisition has only just taken effect – but I’m sure that will come as we get integrated into the business.”
“We’ve been working with Scopely for a number of years, so it was a no-brainer really.”
In a blog announcing the deal, Scopely said: “One of our ongoing objectives at Scopely is to explore acquisition opportunities to bring additional best-in-class teams into our operating system, and the talent at Tag Games is perfectly aligned with this ambition.”
“To collaborate even more deeply, both Scopely and Tag Games leadership felt it was the ideal time to fully join forces, and believe this combined entity will make us all even stronger.”