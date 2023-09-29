Supercell, Miniclip, NaturalMotion, Metacore and more join One Special Day campaign

Some of the mobile’s biggest names will be donating a percentage of their UK profits to charity SpecialEffect on Friday October 6.
The annual One Special Day campaign has raised over $2m for SpecialEffect since its inception in 2016. The list of mobile firms donating a percentage of their UK profits to the charity next Friday includes Dirtybit, Fingersoft, First Touch Games, Mag Interactive, Metacore, Miniclip, NaturalMotion, New Star Games, Nordeus, Outplay, Playdemic, Space Ape, Supercell and Supersolid.
UK charity SpecialEffect employs therapists and technical specialists to provide assessments and customised technology loans to help bring the joy of gaming into the lives of people with disabilities. It also passes on what it learns from its work to help hardware and software developers make their products and games more accessible.
It is working with over 90 partners from across the games business on the promotion. There is also a Steam promotion running from October 5-8, and individual companies including EA, Sega Hardlight, Sumo and Ripstone are holding their own fundraising events.
“Once again we’ve been overwhelmed by the level of support from the games industry for One Special Day,” said founder and CEO of SpecialEffect Dr Mick Donegan. “The backing we receive from the industry and their communities is phenomenal, and without it we simply couldn’t bring a better quality of life to so many people across the world.”
“As well as funding our one-to-one work with people with physical disabilities, it enables our research and partnership work with developers and manufacturers, ensuring we can continue our ever-increasing global impact on video games accessibility.”
You can find more information about One Special Day through the link.