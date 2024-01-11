Playtika to cut up to 400 more jobs, says report

Playtika is to make up to 400 new job cuts, according to Israeli tech site CTech.
The layoffs will account for around 10% of the company’s staff, says CTech, but will not affect Playtika’s office in Israel, which employs around 1,100 people.
We have contacted Playtika for official confirmation and comment and will update this story if we receive more information.
Playtika has rarely been out of the headlines in the last few years. Most recently, its office in Israel was affected by around 150 staff being called into military service.
Earlier this year the company said that it would not be launching any new games until the marketing landscape improves.
That announcement followed a failed takeover for Rovio, which was not received well by Rovio staff.
Playtika also cut over 600 staff back in December 2022, following the closure of Best Fiends studio Seriously in October of that year.